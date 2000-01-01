Reco International Group Inc (TSX:RGI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RGI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RGI
- Market CapCAD0.900m
- SymbolTSX:RGI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINCA75622R1001
Company Profile
Reco International Group Inc is a Canada based company primarily engaged in the business activity of commercial and residential construction and millwork. It provides services such as project management, design, millwork and procurement.