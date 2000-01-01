Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd is a leading oilfield service company. The company is engaged in the sale of oilfield automation products, equipment for oil and gas production and transportation, and engineering services. It has three operating segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection. Most of the firm's revenue comes from the Automation Product and Software segment.Recon Technology Ltd provides oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the People’s Republic of China.