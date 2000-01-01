Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd (TSX:RECO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RECO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RECO
- Market CapCAD30.050m
- SymbolTSX:RECO
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA75624R1082
Company Profile
Lund Enterprises Corp is a Canada-based junior exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, and exploration of mineral resources properties. The company is focused on the development of Black Fox project.