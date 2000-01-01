Recordati SpA Az nom Post raggruppamento (MTA:REC)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - REC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - REC
- Market Cap€9.313bn
- SymbolMTA:REC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - General
- Currency
- ISINIT0003828271
Company Profile
Recordati SpA is a drug manufacturing company that focuses on specialty pharmaceuticals. The company produces and promotes medicines globally that focus on primary-care therapies and rare diseases. Recordati uses strategic partnerships as part of its long-term growth strategy. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated in Italy, followed by France and Germany. Recordati reports two operating segments: specialty and primary care and rare diseases. The bulk of the company's profit is derived from its specialty and primary care segment, which includes the production of active ingredients.Recordati is a drug manufacturing company which produces and promotes medicines globally, focused on primary-care therapies and rare diseases.