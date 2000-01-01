Company Profile

Recordati SpA is a drug manufacturing company that focuses on specialty pharmaceuticals. The company produces and promotes medicines globally that focus on primary-care therapies and rare diseases. Recordati uses strategic partnerships as part of its long-term growth strategy. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated in Italy, followed by France and Germany. Recordati reports two operating segments: specialty and primary care and rare diseases. The bulk of the company's profit is derived from its specialty and primary care segment, which includes the production of active ingredients.Recordati is a drug manufacturing company which produces and promotes medicines globally, focused on primary-care therapies and rare diseases.