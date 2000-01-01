Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - REPH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - REPH

  • Market Cap$381.640m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:REPH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS75629F1093

Company Profile

Recro Pharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company operates through two business divisions: Acute Care division and contract development and manufacturing division.

Latest REPH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .