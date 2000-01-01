Recticel SA (EURONEXT:REC)
Recticel SA is a Belgium-based producer and converter of polyurethane foams for the furniture, industrial, insulation and automotive industries, and a major manufacturer of bedding products. The company organizes its operations into four segments: Flexible Foams, Bedding, Insulation, and Automotive. The firm generates the majority of its revenue from Flexible Foams division. The company sells its comfort, technical foams, automotive and insulation products mainly to industrial customers. Business activity of the company is functioned through 27 countries.Recticel is a Belgium-based producer and converter of polyurethane foams for the furniture, industrial, insulation and automotive industries, and a major manufacturer of bedding products.