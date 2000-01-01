Company Profile

Rectifier Technologies Ltd is engaged in designing and manufacturing of power rectifiers and the production of electronic and specialized magnetic components. The company reportable segments are Electronic Components, Industrial Power Supplies (Electricity generation/distribution and Defence), Industrial Power Supplies (Transport and Telecommunication), and Industrial Power Supplies (Electric vehicles). It generates maximum revenue from the Industrial Power Supplies (Electric vehicles) segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia and also has a presence in Asia; North America; South America; Europe and Oceania. Its product includes modules; powershelves and chargers and systems.