Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Class A (NASDAQ:RXRX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RXRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RXRX
- Market Cap$5.005bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:RXRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS75629V1044
Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery.