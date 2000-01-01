Company Profile

Recylex SA is specialized in the recycling of lead from used automotive and industrial batteries, zinc recycling from electrical steel mill dust and old zinc and recycling of polypropylene from used battery casings and other industrial waste such as car parts and construction waste. It is also engaged in the production of special metals used in the electronics sector, the optical industry and cutting-edge technologies. The company provides corporate services and also conducts business of processing scrap lead-acid batteries at two sites in France.Recylex SA specializes in recycling lead and plastic from used automobile and industrial batteries, recycling zinc from electric arc furnace dust and production of very high purity special metals.