Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RED

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RED

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:RED
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000RED3

Company Profile

Red 5 Ltd is engaged in gold production and mineral exploration in the Philippines. Its project include Darlot Gold Mine located in Perth, King of the Hills Gold project, Siana Gold Project located on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines.Red 5 Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is involved in mining and gold production at the Philippine based Siana gold project.

Latest RED news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .