Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RED
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RED
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:RED
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000RED3
Company Profile
Red 5 Ltd is engaged in gold production and mineral exploration in the Philippines. Its project include Darlot Gold Mine located in Perth, King of the Hills Gold project, Siana Gold Project located on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines.Red 5 Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is involved in mining and gold production at the Philippine based Siana gold project.