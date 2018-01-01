Red Dirt Metals Ltd (ASX:RDT) Share Price

Company Profile

Red Dirt Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the development of underexplored gold and base metal assets in WA. The projects include the Eureka gold project, the Warriedar gold project, and the Earaheedy project.TNT Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of tin and tungsten projects located in Tasmania. It holds projects in Northern Tasmania named Aberfoyle Project and the Great Pyramid Project.