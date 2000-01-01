Red Electrica Corporacion SA (XMAD:REE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - REE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - REE
- Market Cap€9.484bn
- SymbolXMAD:REE
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINES0173093024
Company Profile
Red Electrica Corporacion SA owns and operates electric transmission system in Latin America under the regulations of the National Energy Commission. The company also has a small fiber-optics network.