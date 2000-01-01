Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corp is a hospitality group covering upscale, midscale and economy hotels with operations spread across the United States. It owns, manages and franchises hotels and owns and operates an event ticket distribution business. Their hotels are operated under the brands, Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse and Settle Inn & Suites. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels segment which involves providing room food and beverages at owned and leased hotels and Franchised hotels segment which includes licensing of brands to franchisees.