Market Info - RMX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RMX

  • Market CapAUD5.080m
  • SymbolASX:RMX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000RMX4

Company Profile

Red Mountain Mining Ltd is a energy metals and gold explorer as well as a project acquisition and development company. Its project include the Mokabe-Kasiri Cobalt-Copper Project.

