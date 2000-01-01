Red Pine Exploration Inc (TSX:RPX)

North American company
Market Info - RPX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RPX

  • Market CapCAD12.000m
  • SymbolTSX:RPX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA75686Y4058

Company Profile

Red Pine Exploration Inc is a Canadian company primarily involved in the identification, acquisition, and development of properties in Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Latest RPX news

