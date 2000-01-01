Company Profile

Red River Resources Ltd provides minerals mining services. Its operations include Hillgrove, Thalangana. The company acquires, explores, and develops zinc, copper and lead resources in Queensland of Australia. It is involved in the Thalanga Zinc Project which consists of the Thalanga Mill and base metal deposits at West 45, Far West, Waterloo, Orient and Liontown.Red River Resources Ltd is engaged in exploration and evaluation activities and development of the West 45 mine. It is also involved in Refurbushment of the Thalanga Plant.