Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd H (SEHK:1528)

APAC company
Market Info - 1528

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1528

  • Market CapHKD39.483bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1528
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001ZS2

Company Profile

Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd operates home furnishings shopping malls. The company is also engaged in O2O platform business, bulk procurement, sale of pre-paid cards, internet finance, home design and decoration, logistics and delivery services.

Latest 1528 news

