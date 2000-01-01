Redbank Copper Ltd (ASX:RCP)
Redbank Copper Ltd is an Australia-based mining company engaged in the development of the Redbank copper project. The company's segments include Care and Maintenance, Exploration and Corporate. The Redbank copper project is located in the northeastern area of Northern Territory in Australia, from the Queensland border and south of the Gulf of Carpentaria.Redbank Copper Ltd is engaged in mining company. It focuses on the development of the Redbank Copper Project in the north-eastern area of the Northern Territory in Australia.