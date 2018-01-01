Redcastle Resources Ltd (ASX:RC1) Share Price

Company Profile

Redcastle Resources Ltd formerly Transcendence Technologies Ltd is engaged in the development of the E-Collate software system for sharing and organizing business documentation. E-Collate is developing communication platforms and data systems to link multi-source data and provide meaningful information for efficient decision-making. The core multi-source data collation and decision support systems and platforms have application across a variety of industry sectors and consumer groups including consumer, business, and enterprise. Interest income is the major source of revenue for the company.