Redcentric (LSE:RCN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RCN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RCN
- Market Cap£150.990m
- SymbolLSE:RCN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00B7TW1V39
Company Profile
Redcentric PLC provides information technology managed services to various industries and applications. The company's services offering includes application, collaboration, infrastructure, network, mobile and IT security services.