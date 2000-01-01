Redco Properties Group Ltd (SEHK:1622)

APAC company
Market Info - 1622

Company Info - 1622

  • Market CapHKD12.608bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1622
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG733101318

Company Profile

Redco Properties Group Ltd develops residential and commercial properties in China. The company primarily operates in areas such as the Greater Western Taiwan Straits Economic Zone, the Bohai Economic Rim, and the Central and Western Regions.

