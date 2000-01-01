Company Profile

Redde Northgate PLC operates as a rental and leasing service provider. It is engaged in the engaged business of hiring of vehicles to other businesses on a non-contract basis. The business activity of the group is functioned through Hire of vehicles and Sale of vehicle segments. Geographically, the business presence of the firm is seen across the region of UK, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland.Northgate PLC is engaged in light commercial vehicle hire business in the UK, Ireland and Spain. The company's business segments are Hire of vehicles and Sale of vehicle.