Redde (LSE:REDD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - REDD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - REDD
- Market Cap£330.800m
- SymbolLSE:REDD
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINGB00BLWF0R63
Company Profile
Redde PLC is engaged in providing non-fault accident management assistance and related services, fleet management and legal services in United Kingdom.