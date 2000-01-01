Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RDFN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RDFN
- Market Cap$1.931bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:RDFN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINUS75737F1084
Company Profile
Redfin Corp is a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. It represents people buying and selling homes in over 80 markets throughout the United States.