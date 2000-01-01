Redline Communications Group Inc (TSE:RDL)

North American company
Market Info - RDL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RDL

  • Market CapCAD20.490m
  • SymbolTSE:RDL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7576374002

Company Profile

Redline Communications Group Inc together with its subsidiaries develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations and element management systems for point-to-point applications for commercial end users.

