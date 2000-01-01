Redline Communications Group Inc (TSE:RDL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RDL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RDL
- Market CapCAD20.490m
- SymbolTSE:RDL
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINCA7576374002
Company Profile
Redline Communications Group Inc together with its subsidiaries develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations and element management systems for point-to-point applications for commercial end users.