Company Profile

Redrow PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company constructs single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes throughout England and Wales. It is one of the largest homebuilders in the region. Redrow operates across five distinct brands that provide various levels of luxury and styling for its customers to choose from. Single-family homes account for the majority of construction revenue, followed by apartment communities. The company operates approx 13 divisions across its regions, with London and surrounding communities providing the largest source of geographic revenue historically. Redrow is also engaged in land development for its future construction projects.Redrow PLC is a residential and mixed-use property development company for landowners, customers, employees, suppliers, subcontractors and investors.