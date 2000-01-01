Redrow (LSE:RDW)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RDW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RDW

  • Market Cap£2.564bn
  • SymbolLSE:RDW
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BG11K365

Company Profile

Redrow PLC is a residential and mixed-use property development company for landowners, customers, employees, suppliers, subcontractors and investors.

Latest RDW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

RDW Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .