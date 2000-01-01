Company Profile

Redstar Gold Corp is a Canada based exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It operates in the business segment of the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company holds interests in the Unga Project in Alaska. The Unga Project is comprised of patented and Alaska State claims and Alaskan Native Corporation lands.Redstar Gold Corp is a junior exploration company focused on high-grade gold exploration. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America.