RedT Energy PLC specializes in energy storage infrastructure solutions. The company's operating segment includes redT and Camco. It generates maximum revenue from the redT segment. redT develops and supplies durable and robust energy storage machines based upon a proprietary vanadium redox flow technology for on and off-grid applications. The Camco business segment comprises of Africa, US, and Carbon. It has a presence in the UK, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. Some of the company solutions include Vanadium Redox Flow Machines, Financed solar plus storage PPA, Business case modelling and Hybrid energy storage systems. The company serves Commercial and Industrial Sites, Energy Infrastructure and Off-grid energy projects.RedT Energy PLC and its subsidiaries develops and supplies durable and robust energy storage systems based on proprietary vanadium redox flow technology for on and off-grid applications.