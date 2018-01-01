Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) Share Price

Company Profile

Redwire Corp is engaged in mission-critical space solutions and reliable components for the next generation space economy, with IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. It assists its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. Its operating units are organized into broad business areas focusing on space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing, advanced sensors and components, and space domain awareness and resiliency.