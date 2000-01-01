Redx Pharma (LSE:REDX)
- Market Cap£8.850m
- SymbolLSE:REDX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINGB00BSNB6S51
Company Profile
Redx Pharma PLC is principally engaged in drug discovery, pre-clinical development and licensing. It has an established portfolio of proprietary drug programs that it is developing alone and in partnership with pharmaceutical companies.