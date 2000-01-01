Company Profile

Reece Ltd is a supplier of plumbing and bathroom products with operations in Australia, New Zealand and USA. The company's activities include importing, wholesaling, distribution, marketing and retailing. Reece supplies customers in the trade, retail, professional and commercial markets. Reece has over 450 stores across Australia with a wide range of products. The sole activity of the entity is the supply of plumbing, bathroom, heating ventilation and air-conditioning products in Australia and New Zealand and USA.Reece Ltd distributes, markets, imports plumbing and bathroom products. The company's bathroom products include bathroom accessories, basins, bath spouts, spas, heated towel rails, hot water units, shower cubicles and bath screens among others.