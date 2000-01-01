Reed's Inc (NASDAQ:REED)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - REED
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - REED
- Market Cap$49.020m
- SymbolNASDAQ:REED
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS7583381071
Company Profile
Reed's Inc sells Ginger Beer brand. Its Virgil brand is independent, all-natural craft soda brand. The company's portfolio has sold in over 20,000 retail doors across the natural, specialty, grocery, drug, club and mass channels nationwide.