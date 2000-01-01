Reed's Inc (NASDAQ:REED)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - REED

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - REED

  • Market Cap$49.020m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:REED
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7583381071

Company Profile

Reed's Inc sells Ginger Beer brand. Its Virgil brand is independent, all-natural craft soda brand. The company's portfolio has sold in over 20,000 retail doors across the natural, specialty, grocery, drug, club and mass channels nationwide.

Latest REED news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .