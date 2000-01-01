Company Profile

Reenova Investment Holding Ltd is primarily involved in two strategic investments: majority stake in a rare earth concession area located in Madagascar, Africa; and minority stake in a start-up focusing on specialty testing and back-end manufacturing for high-reliability integrated chips and electronic modules for end-user application in the automotive, energy (oil and gas) and industrial sectors. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it holds an exploration license for the concession area that hosts rare earth oxides in northwestern Madagascar, Africa. It is committed to making progress in the operation, management, and production of rare earth oxides, to bring forth stable and sustainable earnings growth.ISR Capital Ltd is primarily a consultancy service provider. Its customers comprise of business seeking advice over IPO processes. It also conducts asset management activities.