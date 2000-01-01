Reevo SpA (MTA:REEVO)

European company
Market Info - REEVO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - REEVO

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolMTA:REEVO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005438038

Company Profile

Reevo SpA is the Italian cloud provider focused on Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Cybersecurity services, which allows companies to protect and store the real corporate assets: their data, in the first digital safe.

