Reevo SpA (MTA:REEVO)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - REEVO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - REEVO
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolMTA:REEVO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINIT0005438038
Company Profile
Reevo SpA is the Italian cloud provider focused on Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Cybersecurity services, which allows companies to protect and store the real corporate assets: their data, in the first digital safe.