Reffind Ltd (ASX:RFN)

APAC company
Company Info - RFN

  • Market CapAUD1.600m
  • SymbolASX:RFN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000RFN9

Company Profile

Reffind Ltd D is a software company, offering mobile HR applications in the recruiting and on-boarding, employee engagement and learning management streams. It provides cloud based SaaS solutions for a monthly subscription fee.

