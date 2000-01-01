Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:78)
Market Info - 78
Company Info - 78
- Market CapHKD3.730bn
- SymbolSEHK:78
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- ISINBMG7475M1626
Company Profile
Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in hotel operation and management businesses, hotel ownership through its investment in Regal Real Estate Investment Trust, property development and investment.