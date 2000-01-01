Regal International Group Ltd (SGX:UV1)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UV1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UV1

  • Market CapSGD3.370m
  • SymbolSGX:UV1
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1AE0000008

Company Profile

Regal International Group Ltd is an investment holding company which is engaged in property development, investment, and construction. Its portfolio consists of shop houses, landed residential properties, condominiums, and commercial and industrial units.

Latest UV1 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .