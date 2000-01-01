Regal International Group Ltd (SGX:UV1)
- Market CapSGD3.370m
- SymbolSGX:UV1
- IndustryReal Estate
- ISINSG1AE0000008
Regal International Group Ltd is an investment holding company which is engaged in property development, investment, and construction. Its portfolio consists of shop houses, landed residential properties, condominiums, and commercial and industrial units.