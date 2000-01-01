Regalwood Global Energy Ltd Class A (NYSE:RWGE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RWGE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RWGE
- Market Cap$388.410m
- SymbolNYSE:RWGE
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG747601022
Company Profile
Regalwood Global Energy Ltd is a newly organized blank check company. It acts as an investment vehicle to Carlyle International Energy Partners L.P.