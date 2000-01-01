ReGen III Corp (TSX:GIII)
North American company
- Market CapCAD125.180m
- SymbolTSX:GIII
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINCA75888V1004
ReGen III Corp is a cleantech company that is building sustainable green projects with compelling economics, without relying on government subsidies. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil (UMO) re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils than traditional methods.GEN III Oil Corp operates as an oil processing company. The firm offers lubricating oil re-refining services. Gen III Oil serves customers in Canada.