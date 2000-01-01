Company Profile

Regency Centers is the largest shopping center-focused retail REIT. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 419 properties, which includes 57 million square feet of retail space. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 14% of total company NOI. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.Regency Centers Corp is a real estate investment trust and is a grocery-anchored shopping center company. It leases space in its shopping centers to grocery stores, retail anchors, restaurants, side-shop retailers, and service providers.