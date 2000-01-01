Regency Mines (LSE:RGM)

UK company
Market Info - RGM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RGM

  • Market Cap£0.500m
  • SymbolLSE:RGM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYVT4J08

Company Profile

Regency Mines PLC is a natural resource exploration and development company. It has a portfolio of mineral and oil and gas projects and investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, Papua New Guinea and Greenland.

