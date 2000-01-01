Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)
- Market Cap$54.641bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:REGN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS75886F1075
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has six marketed products: Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Zaltrap in colorectal cancer; Dupixent in atopic dermatitis, asthma, and nasal polyposis; Libtayo in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Arcalyst in CAPS; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal antibodies with Sanofi in immunology and cancer.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions.