Regent Pacific Group Ltd (SEHK:575)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 575

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 575

  • Market CapHKD218.630m
  • SymbolSEHK:575
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7478U1206

Company Profile

Regent Pacific Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. It has investments in healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Latest 575 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .