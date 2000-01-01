Regent Pacific Group Ltd (SEHK:575)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 575
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 575
- Market CapHKD218.630m
- SymbolSEHK:575
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINKYG7478U1206
Company Profile
Regent Pacific Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. It has investments in healthcare and life sciences sectors.