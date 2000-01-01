Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:2199)

APAC company
Market Info - 2199

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2199

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2199
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG748071019

Company Profile

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes manufacturing and trading of Bras and intimate wear; Bra pads and other molded products and Functional sports products. It generates maximum revenue from the Bras and intimate wear. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the PRC, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, South-east Asia, South Asia, and Others countries.Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and trading of bras and intimate wear.

