Company Profile

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes manufacturing and trading of Bras and intimate wear; Bra pads and other molded products and Functional sports products. It generates maximum revenue from the Bras and intimate wear. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the PRC, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, South-east Asia, South Asia, and Others countries.Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and trading of bras and intimate wear.