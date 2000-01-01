Regional Health Properties Inc (AMEX:RHE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RHE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RHE

  • Market Cap$2.410m
  • SymbolAMEX:RHE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS75903M3097

Company Profile

Regional Health Properties Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company. It invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions.

Latest RHE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .