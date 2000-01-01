Regional Health Properties Inc (AMEX:RHE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RHE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RHE
- Market Cap$2.410m
- SymbolAMEX:RHE
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS75903M3097
Company Profile
Regional Health Properties Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company. It invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions.