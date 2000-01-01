Company Profile

Regis Resources is one of Australia's largest gold companies, producing more than 350,000 ounces of gold per year. Cash costs are below the industry average. Operating mines are located in Western Australia, which brings relatively low sovereign risk. Management has a sound operating track record and an appropriate bias towards strong balance sheets and dividends; however, the gold price and new investments will be the primary arbiters of long-term returns. Development of the McPhillamys deposit in New South Wales, if approved, should add approximately 200,000 ounces of gold production a year in the medium term.Regis Resources Ltd is a gold mining company based in Australia. The company engages in the mining, producing and selling gold from its mineral resource properties in Western Australia.