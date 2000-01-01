Regulus Resources Inc (TSX:REG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - REG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - REG

  • Market CapCAD97.360m
  • SymbolTSX:REG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA75915M1077

Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration and evaluation assets. Its projects are located in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the USA, and Canada.

Latest REG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .