Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RGLS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RGLS
- Market Cap$10.780m
- SymbolNASDAQ:RGLS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS75915K2006
Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on the development of microRNA therapies. MicroRNA is a noncoding ribonucleic acid that regulates most genes in the genome.